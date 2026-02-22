England wins by 51 runs, and the Three Lions have managed to pull off a heist in Pallekele against host Sri Lanka. Will Jacks came outside the syllabus for the Sri Lankan batter, who rocked the top-order, claiming three wickets, as the home side imploded.
OUT! Sri Lanka's last hope also falls as captain Dasun Shanaka departs for a 24-ball 30. Adil Rashid, in his third over, gets his first wicket. And, once again, Will Jacks is in the thick of things, claiming a sensational catch to end Lanka's hope.
OUT! Liam Dawson gets his first wicket, Sri Lanka are now six down. Kamindu Mendis gave a simple catch to Dawson, trying to work the ball on the on-side, but failed to connect in the middle of the bat.
OUT! Will Jacks is making the ball do all the talking. Jacks removes Dunith Wellalage, who tried to hit the ball out of the park, but perished holing out to the fielder at mid-on.
Will Jacks have managed to put England back into the contest, claiming wickets of in-form batters Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake on back-to-back deliveries. This is the second time in T20s that Jacks has gotten Mendis's wicket. Jofra Archer picked the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in his second over.
This is Sri Lanka's match to lose, with the target less than 150. Pathum Nissanka finds a new partner in Kamil Mishara, with both openers hoping to provide their side a steady start and see off the new ball.
Thanks to some hefty hitting from Will Jacks and Jamie Overton in the final few overs, England have managed to take their total to 150. Jacks scored 21 off 14 after all other batters, barring Phil Salt, failed to cross the 20-run mark. Dunith Wellalage stood out for Sri Lanka picking three wickets.
After making his fifty, Phil Salt added just 12 runs before Dunith Wallalage dismissed the opener for a 40-ball 62. England are in a spot of bother, losing six wickets for just 114 runs. However, Three Lions' most in-form batter Will Jacks is still in the middle.
A brilliant knock from Phil Salt, who has managed to keep one end blocked and ensured the flow of runs for England. Salt reached his fifty in 36 balls, laced with five fours and one six, which is unlike his play style; his second-slowest in T20Is
OUT! Dunith Wellalage strikes just when runs started to look coming for England. He traps England captain in front of the wickets. Even DRS didn't save him it is umpire's call that stays. H Brook lbw b Dunith Wellalage 14(7)
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Today’s Match 42 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and England in Kandy is currently at a standstill due to persistent tropical rain. The toss is scheduled for 14:30 local time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
The stakes for this Group 2 encounter have intensified following yesterday's total washout between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo. Because points were split in that opening Super 8 fixture, a victory today would allow either Sri Lanka or England to claim the outright lead at the top of the table. Conversely, another "No Result" would result in a four-way tie in the group, significantly raising the pressure on the final two rounds of matches.
Give the forecast both the teams would have prepared for shortened game. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, is banking on the prolific form of Pathum Nissanka, while Harry Brook’s England is looking to overcome a shaky group-stage performance. NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Colombo.
England National Cricket Team Players
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Players
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara.