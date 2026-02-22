Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Today’s Match 42 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and England in Kandy is currently at a standstill due to persistent tropical rain. The toss is scheduled for 14:30 local time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The stakes for this Group 2 encounter have intensified following yesterday's total washout between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo. Because points were split in that opening Super 8 fixture, a victory today would allow either Sri Lanka or England to claim the outright lead at the top of the table. Conversely, another "No Result" would result in a four-way tie in the group, significantly raising the pressure on the final two rounds of matches.

Give the forecast both the teams would have prepared for shortened game. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, is banking on the prolific form of Pathum Nissanka, while Harry Brook’s England is looking to overcome a shaky group-stage performance. NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Colombo.

England National Cricket Team Players

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Players

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara.