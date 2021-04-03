Actor Rahul Dev plays an investigating police officer who is a blue blood in the upcoming film Raat Baaki Hai, based on Atul Satya Koushik's play Ballygunge 1990 and set in Rajasthan. "Ahalawat is my character. He's in control and doing great at his job in the beginning of the narrative and then cracks the whodunit as the film progresses. Paoli Dam and Anup Soni-Starrer ‘Raat Baaki Hai’ to Premiere on ZEE5 From April 16!

He is a blue blood from a traditional background but has a bit of new-age mindset. He is educated but he retains his Haryanvi genes, especially when he is in the heat of the moment. The character has his own journey," says Rahul.

The story starts with a murder of a character Vaani Kapoor, and Ahalawat, the head investigator, enters the crime scene to solve the case. The film also features Annup Sonii and Paoli Dam, and is streaming on Zee5.

