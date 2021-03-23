The dark thriller Raat Baaki Hai, starring Paoli Dam and Anup Soni, is set to premiere digitally on April 16. A poster of the film was launched on Tuesday along with the release date. The film is set in Rajasthan and is a screen adaptation of the popular play Ballygunge-1990. Aashram Season 2: Adhyayan Suman Says He Has Recorded His Own Songs for the Role of a Rockstar in Bobby Deol’s Web Show.

Talking about the shoot of the film, Paoli says: "We have shot most part of the film in Rajasthan and it has a regal as well as a dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that sees an unexpected turn of events. The narrative will have its tug of war between tragedy and romance." Annup is confident that the film will be loved, as it is a gripping thriller. OTT Releases of the Week: Radhika Apte’s OK Computer on Disney+ Hotstar, Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait on Netflix, Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence – Can You Hear It on ZEE5 and More.

"People who love thrillers or dark suspense are in for a ride with Raat Baaki Hai. The poster is an early testimony to that. From the very first shot, the premise paints at a dark picture and gradually builds the suspense around that one night of unexpected cataclysm," he says. The film also features Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma and Akash Dahiya. The film has been directed by Avinash Das.

