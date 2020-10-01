Actor Rahul Dev says his upcoming digital film, Raat Baaki Hai, is all about thrill, drama and a tight plot. "It's an interesting film with a tight plot. People would like it for the elements of thrill and drama. I have an able director in Avinash Das who gives his actors space to perform, hence the creativity is truly collaborative. Paava Kadhaigal: Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin Roped In for Sai Pallavi’s Tamil Anthology Film

(I am) enjoying myself on set and I can't speak too much at this point except that the character holds a few surprises in store," Rahul said. "Raat Baaki Hai" also stars Paoli Dam and Annup Soni. Bell Bottom Actress Vaani Kapoor Is Happy To See The Film Industry Bouncing Back!

The film is a story of love, deceit and revenge and is based on Atul Satya's popular play "Ballygunge-1990". The film takes place when two estranged lovers meet after 12 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).