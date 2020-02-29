Raktanchal: Soundarya Sharma Takes Up a Mediterranean Diet for Her Upcoming Digital Project

Soundarya Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress Soundarya Sharma went on a Mediterranean diet for her digital project Raktanchal. "I was on a strict diet that is the Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of discipline as I love food. It's low carb and my body felt different after doing this. I moved better and different. There were things which were new to me," said Soundarya. Aamir Khan to Make His Digital Debut Soon with Amazon Prime?

"This character is an amazing one and I wanted to do everything possible to get it right. I hope the audience loves it," she added. Neeraj Pandey to Make Digital Foray with Spy Thriller Series ‘Special Ops’

"Raktanchal" is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the nexus of politics and the mafia. Soundarya will be playing a deglam character in the project.