In past instalments of the Housefull franchise, we’ve seen the series mine humour from mistaken identities, con games, and even reincarnations. Now, in Housefull 5, the franchise sets sail on a cruise, with a serial killer on board. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: Jollys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan Battle To Be the ‘Asli Haqdaar’ of Papa Ranjeet’s Property in This Chaos-Filled Comedy Film (Watch Video).

And the star-studded cast isn’t the only enticing feature of Housefull 5 - it’s also been confirmed that the film will have two different endings, shown in different cinemas.

The Two-Ending Gimmick: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bold Strategy

The trailer of Housefull 5 was launched on May 27, with most of the principal cast attending the event in Mumbai. At the launch, producer Sajid Nadiadwala was asked about the multiple endings. He confirmed the gimmick, stating, "I’ve written a story where every theatre will have a different killer. So if you watch it at Gaiety, it’ll have one killer. If you watch it at Galaxy, there’ll be another. In PVR screen number 4, you’ll see a different killer, and in PVR screen number 5, yet another one. It’s like every time you watch the film, you’ll get a different ending. The film basically has two endings, something that hasn’t even happened anywhere else in the world."

Sajid Nadiadwala Revealing About 'Housefull 5's Double Ending

Bollywood is seriously upping its game & how 🔥 #SajidNadiadwala just pulled off something Indian cinema has never done… Housefull 5 will have multiple endings in theatres. 2 killers. 2 climaxes. I’ve always enjoyed the madness of the Housefull films— but this? This is a whole… pic.twitter.com/KvAtq19i1n — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 27, 2025

While Sajid’s statement initially suggests the film will feature multiple climaxes, he later clarified that Housefull 5 will, for now, have just two alternate endings - a claim backed by reports of two different versions being submitted to the Censor Board.

However, the producer’s assertion that no other film in the world has done this before is inaccurate.

Watch the Trailer of 'Housefull 5':

And we’re not even talking about alternate endings in the traditional sense — like the infamous unused ending of Sholay (where Thakur kills Gabbar Singh instead of handing him over to the police), or the various cuts of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner and Kingdom of Heaven (theatrical, director’s cut, extended versions). ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: ‘Who’s Real Jolly?’ Did Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Borrow Its ‘Missing Heir’ Plot From Mohanlal’s 1989 Movie? Find Out!

We’re referring to films that were actually released in cinemas with different endings shown in different theatres.

Movie in Theatres Having Multiple Endings

Though Hindi cinema hasn’t tried this gimmick before, Indian cinema has - nearly three decades ago. And long before that, a Hollywood film made the idea iconic. Here are some notable examples:

Clue (1985)

A Still From Clue

This comedy-mystery, directed by Jonathan Lynn and based on the popular board game, is a cult classic. Starring Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, and Christopher Lloyd, Clue became famous for its unique approach to endings - different theatres received prints with different conclusions. When the film was later released on home video, all the endings were included and cleverly stitched together to form a new experience.

Harikrishnans (1998)

Shah Rukh Khan with Mammootty, Juhi Chawla and Mohanlal from Harikrishnans Shoot

This Malayalam film, directed by Fazil (father of actor Fahadh Faasil), reunited Mammootty and Mohanlal after a long gap and marked Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla’s Malayalam debut. While it was a murder mystery, the climax dilemma wasn’t about who the killer is, but which hero the heroine chose at the end of the love triangle. In areas with a stronger Mohanlal fanbase, audiences saw Juhi’s character choose him. In Mammootty strongholds, he was the winner. Fazil reportedly even planned a third ending where Shah Rukh Khan would sweep Juhi off her feet, and although that never made it to cinemas, a promotional still featuring all four actors was released. Eventually, the Mohanlal ending was made canon.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

Unfriended: Dark Web

The screenlife horror sequel to Unfriended gained attention for allegedly shipping to cinemas with two different endings shown at random. Though the director denied it, some theatre owners claimed otherwise. The film is confirmed to have, not two, but as many as three alternate endings.

Housefull 5 may be the first mainstream Hindi film to attempt such a stunt, but it certainly isn’t breaking new ground globally. Whether the dual endings enhance the viewing experience or come across as a mere gimmick remains to be seen. Either way, it adds an intriguing twist to what’s otherwise expected to be another chaotic comedy from the franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).