Ramayan Telecast on DD National To Be Delayed on April 3, 2020 Due To PM Narendra Modi's Address To India (Details Inside)

On April 2, 2020, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourage social distancing by conversing with various Chief Ministers via video conferencing, to not only take stock of how the states were dealing with the spread of Coronavirus but also to discuss the plan of action for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the states and thanked them for standing by his decision of the 21-day lockdown, which has seen massive support and also played a huge hand in curbing the spread of the virus. PM Narendra Modi Holds Video Conference With Chief Ministers, Says Test, Track, Isolate & Quarantine Are Priority in Combating Coronavirus.

And now, in another tweet, PM Narendra Modi went on to inform the nation that he will be sharing a video message on the morning of April 3, 2020, at 9 AM. PM Narendra Modi to Share Video Message With Indians at 9 AM on Friday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

And while what the PM's next address to the nation will be is anybody's guess, here is some news for all you Ramayan viewers. Wondering what is the connection here? Read on...

With Doordarshan being a Government of India owned channel, the PM's address will be telecast on DD National and its other channels, which will lead to a small delay in the telecast of Ramanand Sagar's epic Ramayan, that started its repeat telecast from March 28, 2020. Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015

In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes. https://t.co/5CFJ8QOp4v — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) April 2, 2020

Well, not just Ramayan, but other Doordarshan shows like Mahabharat, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shaktimaan among others have also started re-airing, in the wake of CPVID-19 and the subsequent vacant timeslots. Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

As for those speculating what the PM has to say this time, will have to wait and watch, for he is known for his surprises. It can be recalled that the PM had addressed the nation first on March 19, 2020, where he had announced a 'Janta curfew' on March 22, 2020, and had appealed to citizens to stay indoors but come onto the balconies to clap for the medical personnel who have been putting their life on the line to fight the pandemic. Later on, in his March 24, 2020 address, Modi had called for the 21-day nationwide lockdown that is still going on.