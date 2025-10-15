After a lukewarm start, Bigg Boss 19 is heating up with each passing day. Contestants are on edge as the fight for survival becomes increasingly challenging with every moment. Just a couple of days after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar stirred up drama inside the house by making a derogatory remark about fellow housemate Nehal Chudasama’s clothing. Now, the model’s team has responded to her comment. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Her Painful Marriage, Says ‘There Was Never a Moment of Happiness,’ Baseer Ali Calls Farrhana Bhatt the ‘Worst Human Being’.

What Did Malti Chahar Say About Nehal Chudasam’s Clothing?

In a new promo shared by BB19 makers from the upcoming episode, Nehal Chudasama, who is the current captain of the house, declares that suji ka halwa will be cooked, and no one will question her decision. However, Malti, who is seen sitting in the living room, expresses her disagreement and says that halwa will be horrible. Soon, a quarrel erupts between the two in which Baseer Ali also gets involved.

During their argument, Nehal is heard saying, "Kahi se bhi uthke aate hai, aur phir logon se puchte hai, 'Tumne kya kiya hai life mein?'” (People come from nowhere and start asking others what they have done in life. I want to ask you, what have you accomplished in life?). To this, Malti responds by saying, "Next time kapde pehnkar baat karne mere se," questioning her choice of clothing. Nehal does not respond to this, as she is left in shock. Not just her—almost every other housemate is left in disbelief.

Malti Chahar’s Makes Controversial Statement About Nehal Chudasama’s Dressing – Watch Promo

Nehal Chudasama’s Team Responds to Malti Chahar’s Remark

Following the incident, Nehal Chudasama's team took to X (formerly Twitter) and addressed the incident by issuing a statement. They highlighted the double standards women face daily, especially in the entertainment industry. They also criticised how cheap some people’s mentality can be, pointing out that they stoop low just to comment on someone’s choice of clothing.

The statement read, "So someone on national television decided to comment “ Kapde pehnke baat karo” Let’s just pause right there. This isn’t just a random comment, it’s a reflection of mentality one that reeks of insecurity, cheapness, and lack of class. Because when you can’t match someone’s personality, aura, or achievements, you try to pull them down over clothes."

Addressing Nehal as one ofthe best dressed contestants of BB19, the post further read, "What makes this worse is the hypocrisy. The same person who has no problem posting pictures in bikinis and bold outfits outside the house which by the way, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with suddenly finds it “offensive” when another woman dresses confidently? The issue isn’t clothing. The issue is mindset."

They concluded the note by writing, "You don’t get to demean that journey. You don’t get to talk down to a woman who’s earned her respect, her place, and her power. Because while one is busy making cheap remarks, the other is out here breaking stereotypes and setting examples. The difference is, Nehal does it with grace, not cheapness. Next time, match her energy, not her outfit. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna Tells Amaal Mallik He Nominated Him With ‘No Valid Reason’.

Nehal Chudasama’s Team Calls Out Malti Chahar

Zeishan Quadri Evicted

Actor Zeishan Quadri was evicted from BB19 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He found himself in the bottom two with actress Ashnoor Kaur. Zeishan's eviction came as a shock to many. Known for his thoughtful insights and comic timing, Zeeshan shared a strong bond with many inside the house, including Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Shehbaz Badesha.

