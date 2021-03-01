Television actress Jyotsna Chandola, who is popularly known for playing the role of Khushi on the Colors TV serial, Sasural Simar Ka is preggers. She took to Instagram and announced this good news with a lovey-dovey picture with her husband. The actress is married to Nitesh Singh. In the picture shared on her gram, she can be seen in a happy moment with her better half. Along with the photo, she also wrote a long post hinting how she is excited for the new phase in her life and also remembered her late dad. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Jyotsna's baby bump is also quite visible in the click she shared on the internet. The TV star and Nitesh became friends with each other on the sets of Haunted Nights and got engaged in 2014. "New phase is giving me strength and as I always say I can feel you (papa) yes my papa coming to me," a part of her post read. Congratulations to the couple for a new member arriving soon in their family. Kareena Kapoor Blessed With a Baby Boy: From Flowy Dresses to Kaftans, Times When Bebo Gave Us Maternity Fashion Goals!

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyothsnachanndolasingh (@jyotsnachandolasingh)

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Jyothsna had revealed how she went into depression and was on medication after her father's demise. She had said, "I feel better and stronger, but the void left behind by my dad remains. That phase has taught me that we have to fight our own battles. My family helped me sail through, and the difficult time also made me realise who my true friends were. I am fortunate to have a husband like Nitesh."

Well, know it's good to hear that the soon to come baby will bring many joys to the actress' life. We wish her a blissful parenthood head. Stay tuned!

