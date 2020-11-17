Looks like all's not well between Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and her father Santokh Singh Sukh. The father-daughter duo are not on talking terms anymore and by that we mean they've been out of touch eversince Shehnaaz wrapped up Bigg Boss 13, entered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and exited that show. In fact, even when Santokh was accused of rape, it was her brother Shehbaaz who spoke to the media and also flew down to be by his father's side and not Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Sukh Cut Ties With Daughter; Here’s Why.

And now, opening up to ETimesTV, Santokh revealed that Shehnaaz has reduced contact from him eversince she stepped out of Bigg Boss 13 and entered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and finished that show. "I don't know why her calls to me started decreasing, even though she kept in touch with her mother. She hasn't met her grandparents after her stints in Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge," revealed Santokh. Angry Paras Chhabra Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill's Father For Making Fun Of His Bald Patch, Asks Santokh Singh Sukh to 'See Himself In The Mirror'.

In fact, he even went on to say that his daughter did not speak to him during his rape case ordeal. Santokh revealed, "She hasn't wished me 'Happy Diwali' yet this year. I always motivated her in every decision she took. I don't have any answer to why she's behaving like this. When I was accused. Shehnaz of course knew I was not guilty but it was only my son Shehbaz who had come home then."

"But it is a fight between a daughter and a father. I love her a lot because she is my child. I know I will be upset with her for some time but I cannot be angry for too long,” concluded Santokh Singh Sukh. We wish for the adorable Father-Daughter duo to patch up soon.

