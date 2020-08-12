Looks like the bad blood that brewed between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill is still not forgotten. It can be recalled that when Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh had entered the BB13 house, he had said not so flattering things about Paras Chhabra, who did not keep his displeasure hidden from anyone including Shehnaaz. Recently, Paras also went on to reveal that Shehnaaz's fans had accused him and Mahira of spreading rumours about Santokh Singh Sukh's rape case as well. Paras Chhabra Reveals That Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Have Accused Him and Mahira Sharma Of Spreading The News of Santokh Singh Sukh's Rape Case (Deets Inside).

And now, after having watched a video of Santokh Singh Sukh ridiculing him for his bald patch, Paras did not mince words and lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill's father and brother big time, and even went on to call Santokh 'stupid'. Paras Chhabra FINALLY Opens Up on Allegations That He Harassed Sunny Leone During Splitsvilla 8 (Deets Inside).

Paras told Bollywood Life, "I saw one of his interviews a few days back where he said that ‘Shehnaaz used to pull Sidharth Shukla’s hair. Thank God Paras was not in his place. See yourself in the mirror as both of you are bald. Shehbaz is also bald and he wears a patch." Mahira Sharma To Approach The Cyber Crime Cell Over Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trolling Her, Says 'No Contestant’s Fans Have Done That So Far'.

He went on, "How could Shehnaaz’s father talk like this when his own son is suffering the same problem? How could he say all that? He is the stupid person I have ever seen." Well, we wonder what Shehnaaz, Shehbaz or even Santokh have to say to these statements from Paras.

