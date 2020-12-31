Bigg Boss 13 was a huge hit and one of the major reasons for the same was Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. These two served everything on the reality show and gave fans many cutesy moments. After their stint on BB 13, the two are reportedly seeing each other, however, nothing has been made official yet. Having said that, SidNaaz is currently in Goa partying hard. The duo will kickstart the New Year at the beachy locale. Now, you may ask, how do we know this? As a viral clip of Shehnaaz and Sidharth dancing together with social media star Riyaz Ali is all over the internet. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Wears Sidharth Shukla’s T-Shirt and Fans of #SidNaaz Cannot Keep Calm (View Pic).

In the video, Sid and Shehnaaz can be seen grooving to Teri Bhabhi song from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film Coolie No 1. However, the highlight of the clip is when Sid lovingly pulls Shehnaaz's cheeks. Too cute to handle! FYI, if you follow trends, you'll know how Sid and Shehnaaz together are an emotion online. The pair after Bigg Boss was seen in two music videos namely 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐳 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞🎀 (@do_jism_ek_jaan_)

It was earlier this week when SidNaaz flew to Goa to shoot for their upcoming romantic song for Valentine's Day. Also, the dancing video of the two straight from Goa literally flashes the close bond they share. In a nutshell, Shukla and Gill indeed have great chemistry. Nazaer na lagey. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).