Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Wears Sidharth Shukla’s T-Shirt and Fans of #SidNaaz Cannot Keep Calm (View Pic)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently wowing the audience with her stint on a wedding based show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While the girl is looking out for a man for herself on the show, seems like she cannot get over Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sid's equation on the reality series was of the main highlights of the season and all thanks to the two, BB 13 reached new heights in terms of TRP. Having said that, even though Bigg Boss has come to an end, their craze is still on as #SidNaaz creates quite a buzz on Twitter. Well, now you might think why are we talking about the two out of nowhere, but that's not the case, as a recent picture shared by Shehnaaz has a Sidharth connection. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Compares His Equation With Shehnaaz Gill to That of Smoking Cigarettes.

It so happened that Sana (Shehnaaz) teased fans with a selfie of herself wherein it's her tee that grabbed the attention. For the unversed, Shehnaaz in the photo shared can be seen donning Shukla's blue t-shirt with red stripes. The similarity between the two tees is very much evident and it's not at all difficult to recollect this t-shirt of the BB 13 winner which he had worn many times inside the house. Well, looks like Gill cannot forget Shukla and is now looking for ways to keep him near her. And what a better way than the lad's tee. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan WARNS Sidharth Shukla, Says 'Shehnaaz Gill Is In Love With Him' (Watch Video).

Check Out Shehnaz's Selfie Below:

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on Feb 29, 2020 at 10:09am PST

Here's What a Fanclub Spotted:

Isn't this a cute gesture by Shehnaaz? Ofcourse it is! Meanwhile, in other news, SidNaaz recently grooved to a Bollywood number on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, a while ago fans of the two had demanded a show starring Gill and Shukla. Coming back to the 'tee' news, let such posts keep on pouring guys, as we love it and how. Stay tuned!