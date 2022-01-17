K-dramas have this great energy that pulls the viewers so into the story that they start analysing them. Many even try to figure out the next move of the characters based on what they have been showed so far. During those days, being on social media is the worst move that you can make as it's possible that one of the theories might actually become a reality. For example, many predicted the killer in King: the Eternal Monarch on Twitter after watching the first two episodes. It turned to be exactly what they had said. These days, people are busy talking and discussing Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's series. Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness – 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles

Snowdrop has already broken a couple of hearts by not being what it was supposed to be. The posters and initial teaser suggested it would be a forbidden love story between the two Koreas but it turned out to be an espionage thriller with romantic undercurrents. Jung Hae-in plays an NK spy who enters a female university dorm after he gets hurt and is helped by Jisoo, who is in love with him. He later bands with the disguised comrades inside to take the same girls hostage. 11 episodes later, people have gotten over the initial shock and have some incredible theories which all seem like a possibility.

We have compiled five of the most-read fan theories

Quite a morbid finish

SNOWDROP THEORY SPOILERS (EP 1-11) very sure someone will die. it's a violent, serious drama, yet there's a glaring lack of death. they're probably saving it, and working towards redemption for almost all main characters (minus politicians) only to break our hearts with a death — ehee (@minjilysa) January 17, 2022

Taped confession?

What if the voice over on Sooho's Snowdrop teaser (ctto for eng subs version) is what we're gonna hear on Sooho's tape recording? Had this theory in mind but the last scene of ep11 still stays 😍#SnowdropEp11 #Snowdrop #HAEIN #설강화 #정해인 pic.twitter.com/9l3KMljPkG — Em-em (@eminem712178) January 17, 2022

The one-way ticket

theory: the young prince aka the director‘s son will be Youngro‘s and Sooho‘s one way ticket 🎟 It seems like Sooho is leaving for his new mission soon #SnowdropEp11 #SnowdropEp12 pic.twitter.com/o977ZiqGtU — SNOWDROP (@SooyasSystem) January 16, 2022

The mystery of Miss Pi

#SnowdropEp10 What if Ms. Pi is the mother of Lim Soo-Ho. This is just my theory base on the recent episode of snowdrop. We don't know what will happen. Watch this👇 pic.twitter.com/ep9cFe2cj8 — chiv (@_chiv__) January 16, 2022

If there was marks for dedication alone

i tried to zoom in & increase brightness.. and it looks like Ms Pi is with a short-haired person? maybe her boyfriend? or a woman w pixie cut but why are they trying to make it mysterious? is s/he someone that we know?#Snowdrop #SnowdropEp10 #SnowdropEp11 #SnowdropEp12 theory pic.twitter.com/RyH8iLSgUf — ًashi (@waenyeols) January 16, 2022

The father angle

One theory can be the NK lady (old ajhumma) is actually Sooho’s mom. Like we saw how Sooho’s step dad asked her if she would have given the same orders had her son been in the same situation and then Sooho’s father proceeds to give that evil smile/smirk.#SnowdropEp10 #Snowdrop — JiSooKi (@Shooketh97) January 16, 2022

Snowdrop airs on JTBC on Saturdays and Sundays. It's still unknown when the show will stream in India although Disney+Hostar streaming it a few overseas locations.

