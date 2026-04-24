‘Context Matters’: Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence After Husband Jackyy Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark Goes Viral (View Post)

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Actor Rakul Preet Singh has addressed the social media buzz surrounding her husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani, after his description of their marriage as a "situationship" went viral. In a statement shared on Friday, April 24, 2026, the actress criticised the lack of nuance in online reporting, emphasising that the term was used lightheartedly during an hour-long conversation to describe their stress-free, modern bond rather than a lack of commitment. Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage With Rakul Preet Singh a ‘Situationship’, Says but ‘We Are Exclusive’ (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh Clarifies ‘Situationship’ With Jackky Bhagnani

Remarkably, taking to her Instagram stories, Rakul expressed frustration over how a single phrase from a lengthy interview was stripped of its context to create viral headlines. She clarified that while the couple found the initial reaction "funny," the resulting narrative felt like "clickbait" that misrepresented their relationship."We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline," she wrote. "Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait."

Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to Husband Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Origin of Jackky Bhagnani's Viral Comment

The controversy began following the couple’s appearance on the podcast Zingabad. During the interview, Bhagnani spoke about the emotional independence and transparency that define their marriage. He noted that because they are both secure individuals who "don't look to fill a void," their relationship feels as easygoing as a "situationship," despite being legally married and exclusive.

Bhagnani further explained that the term represented a lack of "suffocation" or rigid expectations. He cited an example of their transparency, mentioning that he feels comfortable taking calls from ex-partners on speakerphone in front of Rakul because they share a foundation of total honesty.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding

The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile ceremony in Goa in February 2024, have often been vocal about their "best friend" dynamic. In the original interview, both emphasised that they view themselves as equals who encourage each other's individual freedom, a dynamic they feel differs from traditional, often restrictive, marital structures. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi; Fans Slam Bollywood for ‘Normalising Cheating’ (Watch Video).

While the term "situationship" typically refers to an undefined romantic arrangement between casual dating and a committed relationship, Bhagnani used it as a metaphor for a marriage that retains the excitement and low-pressure feel of early-stage dating. Rakul’s response serves as a reminder to audiences that viral clips often fail to capture the full sentiment of a private partnership.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rakul Preet Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).