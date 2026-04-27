The latest episode of MTV Splitsvilla 16, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, delivered a high-stakes Dome Session that kept contestants and viewers on edge. As the competition nears its grand finale, Episode 48 featured strategic maneuvering and a surprising turn of events regarding the evening's scheduled evictions. ‘Splitsvilla’ Season 16: Did Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Win Ticket to Finale Task?.

The Survival of Gauresh and Zalak

The central drama of the night focused on Gauresh Gujral and Zalak Gohil. Following a tense decision-making process, contestants Ruru and Tayne, who held power as the current Power Match, initially chose to dump Gauresh and Zalak.

However, in a signature Splitsvilla twist, the duo managed to survive the elimination. Their safety was secured through a combination of the "Mischief Box" twist, a strategic Power Card move, and the utilisation of significant Split Coins. This unexpected reprieve allows them to continue their journey in the villa despite being the primary targets of the night.

The salvation of Gauresh and Zalak was not without internal conflict, as the moment exposed significant cracks within their social circle. While the couple needed a collective contribution of Split Coins from their allies to secure their safety, the request met with surprising resistance from those they considered closest.

Most of Zalak’s friends, with the notable exception of Kaira expressed visible hesitation when asked to part with their hard-earned currency. This reluctance highlighted the growing tension between personal survival and group loyalty as the competition nears its peak. Many contestants weighed the risk of draining their own reserves, which are vital for individual advantages in upcoming tasks.

Diksha’s Decisive Move

In a stark contrast to the general hesitation, Diksha emerged as the most loyal supporter during the crisis. While others stalled or debated the amount, Diksha opted to hand over her entire stash of Split Coins (41,000) to ensure Zalak remained in the game.

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This "all-in" gesture was the turning point of the Dome Session, providing the final amount (1,50,000) needed to trigger the safety clause. Diksha’s sacrifice not only saved Zalak from certain eviction but also redefined the alliance structures within the villa, marking a shift where some contestants are now prioritising deep-rooted friendships over individual strategic hoarding. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Diksha Pawar Calls Out Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra’s MTV Dating Show for Being ‘Biased’ (Watch Video).

With the finale on the horizon, the focus has shifted from winning tasks to questioning who truly has whose back. Host Karan Kundrra noted that as the stakes rise, the value of loyalty is often weighed against the price of the crown. As the show moves into its next phase, viewers can expect the fallout from these fractured alliances to dictate the strategy in the coming episodes, where the "Mischief" is likely to become even more personal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).