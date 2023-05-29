After four brilliant seasons, Succession has come to a close as its final episode “With Open Eyes” focused on the battle for Waystar Royco amidst the Roy Siblings. It’s been a long-time coming, and featuring a highly emotional finale where only one individual took home everything, the rest of the players of the game were left with breadcrumbs and took home nothing. Succession Season 4 Finale Review: Netizens Left Emotional After Watching the 'Tragic' Battle for the Crown Between the Roy Siblings, Jeremy Strong's Performance Receives Acclaim.

The highly dysfunctional family of the Roys got what it deserved in a way, and for many the answer might not exactly be satisfying. Which weirdly enough is a charm of Succession in itself as it completely makes sense for the execution of the episode. So, with that being said, lets take a look at who won the ultimate battle for Waystar Royco and exactly what went down in the finale.

Watch the Promo for Succession Season 4's Finale:

Who Won the Battle for Waystar Royco?

The biggest answer here might surprise you the most actually, because none of the Roy siblings won here as a matter of fact. The finale of Succession picks up right after the emotional funeral of Logan Roy, and all of the main players involved are very much coping from the aftermath of it in their own way. The siblings pretty much enter this episode with the mindset of becoming the CEO of Waystar Royco after the GoJo deal goes through, and the ultimate winner of Succession is somehow… Tom Wambsgans, which is oddly fitting enough.

The only reason Tom takes the big cake here is because he has an American nationality and Lukas Matsson was able to bring him down to a certain level. This is fitting because Tom himself shares quite a lot of similarities with Logan, and given the way it was all built up, it directly affects the position of Shiv as well. She leaves this episode extremely broken as she keeps on pushing Matsson to make her the CEO once the deal goes through, but to her disappointment the position goes to her husband.

In a way you could say that even Kendall Roy lost the most here as he was originally promised the company. After a heartfelt night out with his two siblings, he is able to convince them that he is the one who should be fit to run the company, and they agree to vote for him at the board meeting. But once the board meeting arrives, the siblings get cold feet and question whether Kendall is actually fit to run the company.

When Kendall actually confronts Shiv about her backing out, she threatens him with the knowledge of knowing of the driver’s death at her wedding and Kendall, of course, denies it. The deal then goes through with Kendall not being the CEO and the final shot of the episode is him standing at a river and just looking away at it with his fate being left ambiguous. Did he live or die? We will never know, but knowing the fact that he will never receive what he was promised was a fate that definitely did strike him right in the heart.

And as for Roman, the final shot of him is sitting at a bar and smiling at camera after signing over the company to Matsson knowing that he is finally free from that “abusive” lifestyle. So, in a way you can say that everyone got what they deserved. Succession Season 4 Episode 10: The Roy Siblings are at Odds With Each Other in This Promo For the Series Finale of Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin's HBO Drama (Watch Video).

There is no denying that the ending of Succession was extremely powerful and the answers given the audiences are surely divisive, but one thing’s for certain, it made for one hell of a finale. The final season of Succession is streaming on JIO Cinemas right now.

