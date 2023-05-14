Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the widely popular TV series in India. The sitcom even holds the reputation of being the longest-running show but not without its share of controversies. The recent allegation by actress against producer Asit Modi is making headlines. However, there have been similar instances in the past where Asit Modi has been accused of wrongdoings. Let us look at some of the controversies surrounding the widely popular show:

1. Actress Accuses Asit Modi of Sexual harassment

An actress in the show alleged that producer Asit Modi has been making sexual advances towards her. She spoke in an interview about being a subject of humiliation and insult from other executive producers as well. She was fearful of losing out on work but has taken a stand by quitting the show.

2. Shailesh Lodha Complaints Against Asit Modi for Payment Dues

Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular role in the show, quit the show midway last year following a fight between him and Asit Modi. He even sued Modi and his production company for not paying his dues. Shailesh waited more than six months for his payment to be cleared.

3. Issues Over Hindi as Mumbai’s Main Language

In one of the episodes, Amit Bhatt, the character of Champaklal, said that Hindi is the main language of Mumbai. This statement didn’t go down well with some viewers, and the show faced a backlash from MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

4. Use of Casteist Slur by Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in the show, had used the word "Bhangi" in one of her makeup videos which caused quite a stir online. After receiving huge backlash over this comment, she issued an apology and shared that her statement was misinterpreted.

5. Neha Mehta Complains on Payment Dues

The actress who played Anjali quit the sitcom after she wasn’t paid for six months. There was a lot of back and forth between the production team over the payment of dues, and producer Asit Modi said he was hurt by these allegations. The team said Neha had quit the show without any notice.

These are some of the many controversies that the show and its producers have been mired in. Although Taarak Mehta continues to remain a favourite sitcom for many, the backstage truth is disappointing.

