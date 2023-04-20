Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC actor Shailesh Lodha had quit the show abruptly in April 2022. It was reportedly due to the rift between him and makers of the show over non-payment of dues that he left the sitcom. As per a report by HT, Shailesh has decided to take the legal route against TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his production house. He was quoted as saying, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this.” TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha’s Payment, a ‘Six-Figure Amount’, Pending to Be Cleared by Makers of the Show – Reports.

Shailesh Lodha Sues TMKOC Makers

