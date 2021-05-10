TMKOC Actress Munmun Dutta AKA Babita Ji trended on Twitter with hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta after the video of the actress went viral in which she used the word 'Bhangi' at the end of her beauty tutorial video. The actress has penned an apology saying she didn't knew the meaning of the word and sincerely apologizes for using the word as she didn't intent to hurt anyone.

The Video That Created Controversy:

Munmun Dutta's Apology:

