The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see everyone in Gokuldhaam Society frantically look for Popatlal. As decided on the previous evening, they were to leave for work together the next morning. Popatlal was extremely excited about going back to work, but now he is to be found nowhere. Just when everyone is at a loss with Popatlal’s whereabouts, he turns up. Wearing a dejected look, Popatlal informs everyone that his office has decided to let go of his services and that he will no longer be working at Toofan Express as its “Varishta Yuva Partrakar”! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Disappears From Gokuldhaam Society.

On hearing this, everyone mellows down and tries to console Popatlal. They understand that Popatlal must be very distressed about losing his job. It wasn’t merely a job, for Popatlal, but a matter of pride to be a journalist at a reputed newspaper publication. Popatlal, who is otherwise very upbeat about everything, is feeling disheartened. In a disoriented state of mind, Popatlal declares that he will leave everything behind and go off somewhere to live by himself for the rest of his life. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Pomp & Splendour.

Fortunately for Popatlal, his Gokuldhaam family has his back. They understand that losing a job is a big setback for Popatlal and that he needs their support. What will Gokuldhaamites do to make Popatlal feel better? Will Popatlal really leave Gokuldhaam Society or is it just something he said in the hurt of the moment?

