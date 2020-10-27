The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see the Gokuldhaam Society celebrate Navratri with as much enthusiasm as every year. Except for not performing Garba together, the residents have celebrated this year’s Navratri with the same vigour and gusto. Each couple performs Garba in their own styles and gives a tough competition to others for the winning title. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Jethalal Lands In Trouble, Is Unable To Source Navratri Outfits For His Society Friends After Making Tall Promises.

Dazzling in the traditional Garba outfits, the residents show everyone that with a little ingenuity and lots of zeal, it is possible to celebrate festivals while following all precautionary measures set to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Bhide Calls For Society Meeting For Navratri Celebrations, But Goes Missing.

The last episode of the show saw a major shuffle in the routine dance pairs for Navratri celebrations. Much to Jethalal's disappointment, Babita paired up with Popatlal, leaving Jetha to team up with hubby Iyer. And the duo also decided to leave their differences behind and give a tough competition to their competitors. Well, looks like the next few days at Gokuldhaam will be void of any negativity, stress and duress and be all about celebration!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).