The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Popatlal having a major shift in personality. Usually a cynic and a pessimist, Popatlal has an overnight change of attitude. Realising that not having a job could also mean closing up the possibility of finding a bride, instils a kind of fear which makes him want to get employed at the earliest even if it means switching to a profession other than journalism. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Comes Ot of His Depressed State, Thanks To Gokuldhaam Society Members.

The very next morning, he informs everyone in Gokuldhaam Society about temporarily taking up any job till he finds one in journalism. Sodhi immediately offers Popatlal to try his hand at fixing vehicles and Popatlal agrees. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Gets Fired From Toofan Express, Says He Wants To Leave Gokuldhaam Forever.

There is a big shift in Popatlal’s attitude towards life. He has mentally prepared himself to power through the not-so-good phase of his life. He realizes that doing something is better than doing nothing. Especially, after realising that the marriage bureau will not accept his registration until his job status shows him as employed, he decides to not waste another day waiting for a job of his choice.

Instead, as he waits for the job in journalism, he will now put himself to use and learn something new. He has all the reasons to go for it since everyone in the Society is eager to help him in whatever way they can and he wants to reciprocate to their kind gesture. But will Popatlal really be able to switch from holding a pen to holding a spanner that easily. Will Popatlal be able to handle swapping a white collared job for a blue collared job?

It all remains to be seen if Popatlal can actually get his hands dirty working under the hood of a car. But it sure is commendable that he did come out of his resentful frame of mind to give life another chance and that is the most important aspect of life - Never Give Up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).