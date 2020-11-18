The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see everyone in Gokuldhaam Society trying their individual best to help Popatlal cope with the loss of his job. The job loss has come as a double whammy to Popatlal who knows that without a job, the prospects of finding a suitable bride for himself have reduced. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Gets Fired From Toofan Express, Says He Wants To Leave Gokuldhaam Forever.

Overall, Popatlal is feeling pretty low and his absence at Abdul’s soda shop for the gents' daily soda routine, makes it evident to everyone that he indeed is in need of a morale boost. And hence, the Purush Mandal decides to help Popatlal feel better in whatever capacity they can. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena and Champak Chacha Celebrate Diwali With Slum Kids.

Popatlal, on his part, decides that he can’t sulk forever over the loss of a job especially when everyone in the Society is trying their best to encourage him. After the initial few days of pessimism, Popatlal decides to look at things optimistically and resolves to do everything he can to look for a suitable job.

First, he decides to take the help of Taarak Mehta in updating his resume. He reaches out to Taarak, who is more than happy to help Popatlal with the same. After updating, he goes to every house in Gokuldhaam Society and with a big smile on his face, hands them a copy of his resume. He lets everyone know how much they mean to him and thanks them for being by his side when he was not feeling too good about himself.

Next, he asks everyone to pass on his resume in case they hear of a job opening for an experienced journalist. Meanwhile, he also decides to proactively seek to keep himself occupied so that he can keep his mind off any negative thoughts. And what he does will surprise everyone! Well, what is Popatlal actually doing to pass his time?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).