A few days back, there were reports of how actress Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show was bidding goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being a part of the SAB TV sitcom for 12 years. While a lot of reasons, ranging from the actress wanting to explore other options to the actress stepping down after a fight with her producer were doing the rounds, Asit Kumarr Modi has issued a statement pertaining to Neha's exit from the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Neha Mehta Pens An Emotional Farewell Note, Writes 'I Am Forever Thankful for the Beautiful Career I've Had'.

"Neha Mehta will always remain part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. 12 years of working together bind you in a relationship that cannot be easily expressed in words. The decision to part ways was mutually agreed on. Everyone in the team appreciates and values her contribution to Anjali Mehtta’s character and the show. And, if ever in the future we have an opportunity to include her in any of our projects, we will definitely seek her out,” said producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Shutting down rumours of all kinds surrounding her exit, Neha, a few days ago on her Instagram, put out a farewell note where she thanked everyone from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family for the opportunities she got and the fun she had while on the show. Neha has been replaced by actress Sunayna Fozdar as Anjali.

