The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Gokuldhaam Society’s residents a tad worried about Champaklal’s determination of single-handedly managing all the arrangements for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Champakklal has declared that this year, he will take care of all the arrangements himself and that he won’t need anybody’s help or assistance for it. This has put everyone in the Society in a dilemma and now they all want to know what his plans are. Each one takes turns to extract any information about what exactly has he planned for but one by one, they fail at obtaining any info. Year-Ender 2020: Anupamaa, Ramayan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14 - 7 TV Shows That Made All the Noise This Year!.

Jethaalal and Taarak Mehta have jointly tried to probe Champaklal for the how’s and when’s of the arrangements but have met with a dead end. There is no way Champaklal is going to disclose what his plans are and how he is going to manage it all on his own. Munmun Dutta Aka Babita Ji of TMKOC Boasts of Wonderful Personal Style, Here’re 5 Looks You Can Ape for NYE Bash! (View Pics).

Watch the Promo Below:

On Mehta Sahab’s advice, Jethalal takes Tapu’s help to get the scoop from his grandfather. Jethalal believes that since Tapu is the apple of Champaklal’s eyes, Tapu may be able to extract some info. But this plan too fails. Just when Jethalal thinks he is out of ideas, he receives a marketing call and this sparks off an idea in his head.

Jethalal plans to call his father posing as an event-organiser offering solutions for celebrations. The plan looks and sounds like a winner and maybe Jethalal will finally be able to find out what his father is planning to do for New Year’s Eve. But Champaklal is Jethalal’s father after all.

Right now, the scale is balanced and the outcome is entirely unknown to anyone. It is quite possible that Champaklal does take the bait and Jethalal gets to know his father’s plans. But what are they? Well, the suspense is killing us. What about you?

