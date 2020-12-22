Starring in one of the longest sitcoms on the Indian television, Munmun Dutta has risen to prominence in the last few years. Her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or TMKOC has earned her an army of loyal fans. We all know how hard Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) crushes on Babita Ji and one cannot blame him. After all, Babita Ji is indeed a beautiful, intellectual and attractive woman much like Munmun Dutta. Another similarity the 39-year-old actress shares with her on-screen character, is their top-notch fashion sense. We have curated a few looks from Taarak Mehta… actress’s Instagram profile that one can take inspiration from to attend the upcoming New Year’s Eve bash!

A glance of Munmun’s profile on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, and you can realise her obsession with sequins, blingy and dazzling outfits. And at the turn of the year, you do not want to look like the rest. This is when you can count on sparkly outfit inspirations served by our very own TMKOC fashionista to make your sizzling appearance.

VIBING ✨✨

Life is Beautiful

Hey, Gorgeous! 🔥🔥

Stunning, Isn't She?

Shine On!!

Munmun has over eight million followers on Instagram, and the light-eyed fair maiden ensures to maintain engagement with these dedicated fans. And going by her huge presence on social media, one will have to agree she deserves much more limelight than what’s given to her so far. And it’s time not only Babita Ji but Munmun Dutta also get her due credit.

