Actress Tannaz Irani, who recently shared that she has tested Covid-19 positive, says she is totally exhausted with a headache, but is trying to smile through the ordeal. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny video of her lip-syncing to "Tumhi mere mandir" from the Sunil Dutt and Nutan-classic "Khandan". As she lip-syncs, her husband Bhakhtyar smiles at her. Tannaz Irani Tests Postive for COVID-19, Her Husband Bhakhtyar Irani Urges Artists to Be More Careful on Sets

"Trying to bring a smile on everyone's face. Hope this works! @bhakhtyar my perfect comedy partner. #timepass Tuesday. A video from some months ago!," she captioned it. Sharing her health update, she wrote: "Right now I'm in bed totally exhausted with a headache. But this made me smile. So I thought of sharing." On Sunday, she had announced that she had contracted coronavirus. "Positive me Tested orona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Bakhhtyar Irani Goes a Step Ahead in Flaunting His Love for Wife Tannaz, Gets Her Face Inked on His Back (Watch BTS Video)

Check Out Tannaz's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tannaz Irani (@tannazirani_)

Love you. #covid_19 #positive #fever #weakness #dull #headache #praying #familyfirst." On the work front, Tanaaz currently appears in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).