Tannaz Irani has contracted COVID-19. The actress and reality TV star shared the news with her followers on social media. She prayed that she should not have infected anyone else. In the sweet post, she also thanked her husband, Bakhtiyar, for being so supportive in these testing times. "Thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you," she wrote. Kishwer Merchantt, Sayantani Ghosh, Ali Asgar, Sara Khan commented on the post, wishing for her wellness. Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away After Battling With COVID-19, Co-Stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar Offer Their Condolences.

Bhakhtyar Irani also shared pics of his wife and shared a note with it. He urged people to wear the masks properly. He even requested the artists who have returned to work to be very careful and not take this lightly. In the pics, that he has shared, Tannaz can be seen taking the swab test. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Co-Star Maniesh Paul Also Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Check Out Tannaz Irani's Post Here:

Check Out Bakhtiyar's Post Here:

Very recently a host of Bollywood celebs have contracted the disease. On the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan tested positive. Along with him, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also tested positive. Today, Maniesh Paul also revealed that he has contracted the disease as well on the sets. There were rumours that Anil Kapoor had tested positive, but the actor quashed the rumours on social media and revealed that he has tested negative. Earlier today, TV actress Divya Bhatnagar died after battling COVID-19.

