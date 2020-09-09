Popular TV actress Anushka Sen makes her comeback in a upcoming new show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The actress has been roped to play the character of a simple girl with full of ambitions and her unique journey to fulfill her dreams. The story of the new show revolves on the deep-rooted class barriers that are still prevalent in the country. Anushka Sen bagged the role of Rani who has a strong bond with her father and the show is to portray how her father has nurtured her daughter with great care like a queen regardless of the fact that he is from a modest background. CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Jhansi Ki Rani Fame Anushka Sen Scores 89.4% in Her Board Exams (View Post).

The actress is extremely happy to share about her role in the show and shares her character as an inspiring one for the girls who are ambitious and want to achieve success in life. Pyar Naal Song Out: Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary’s Chemistry In This Punjabi Track Is Fresh and Cute (Watch Video).

The upcoming show on Zee TV also stars Pratish Vohra as Rani's father Ramadheer and Fahmaan Khan as Veer Rajawat, the eldest son of a royal household. The show will also be a comeback for Tanaaz Irani after a decade and she will be seen in a villainous role.

