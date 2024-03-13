On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash shared a sneak peek into the Mexican delicacies she enjoyed in San Jose, California. Tejasswi shared pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico earlier. And now, the diva is giving delicious glimpses of Mexican food. Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up the Mexico Heat in a Backless Shimmery Dress; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Reacts to Her Latest Look (View Pics).

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Naagin 6 actress, who has 7.4 million followers, shared pictures of food—nachos with cheese and jalapeño peppers, churros with hot chocolate, and Mexican drinks.

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Stories

On Tuesday, Tejasswi shared alluring pictures of herself wearing a backless shimmery dress with a halter neck. Her beau, Karan Kundrra, loved the post. The actress is known for her work in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

