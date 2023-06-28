Season two of The Bear was a roller coaster. A brilliant piece of television elevated by some of the most personal performances you will ever see on the medium, it completely changed the playing game and offered a wild ride that needs to be seen to believe. Following Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his co-workers as they try to rebuild his diseased brother’s old restaurant, the show packed in a lot more impressive performances than its highly dependable regular cast. The Bear Season 2 Review: Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri's FX Show Continues to Impress With Stellar Performances and Chaotic Story-Framing With More Glorious Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Bear Season 2 packs in some huge and meaningful cameos from some highly acclaimed actors. You got Oscar winners in here coming in just for a scene or two and leaving you emotionally devastated – they are that good. Especially episode six, that goes above and beyond and delivers one of the emotionally wrecking sequences fuelled with these stars. So, lets dive deep into The Bear Season 2 and talk about all the cameos.

Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany

Episode six of the series sees Gillian Jacobs star as Tiffany or better known as Tiff, Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) wife, and just seeing their relationship be so happy and fruitful before the eventual divorce was a gut punch. Being pregnant in the episode, she gets caught up in the dysfunctional drama of the Berzatto family and you can’t help but just feel bad for her. She again returns an episode later to tell Richie that she has moved on, and the performance is definitely impactful.

Sarah Paulson as Michelle

Sarah Paulson also shows up as Michelle in the series, a restaurant owner in New York, who is a part of the Berzatto family. Paulson, like always, is excellent here and has a tender moment with White’s Carmy where she asks him to move with her to New York so he can get out of the mess at home. Definitely someone who enjoys being in the time, Paulson was great.

John Mulaney as Stevie

The absolutely hilarious John Mulaney plays Stevie and is the husband of Michelle. Mulaney’s appearance was another surprise and the way he commands the screen here is quite impressive too – especially during the dinner scene where things are getting heated and just to calm things down and he delivers a beautiful speech, that of course, has no effect and chaos ensues, but he was genuinely a treat here.

Will Poulter as Luca

Will Poulter seems to be having quite the year as after appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 the star then went on to have another great appearance in The Bear. Starring as Luca, the chef who trains Marcus (L-Boy) in pastry at Copenhagen, Poulter brings a real confidence to this role while having a great interaction with his co-star as well.

Bob Odenkirk as Lee

Mr Bob Odenkirk gets his time to shine here too playing Uncle Lee, a man who has a bit of a problem going on with Mike (John Bernthal). Odenkirk approaches this character in a way who always has to interject every conversation with something he has to say, and it all leads to this brilliant final showdown during the dinner scene where his performance will have you definitely tensed.

Jon Bernthal as Mike Berzatto

The most chaotic of the Berzatto siblings, Jon Bernthal returned as Mike for episode six of the season and immediately knocked it out of the park. This time around, Bernthal gets to give more depth to this character in a stellar display that will have you understanding what was going on with him before his death, and the final dinner showdown with Odenkirk’s Lee is just an all-timer scene for Bernthal.

Olivia Colman as Chef Terry

The biggest surprise of the season was having the wonderful and extremely talented Olivia Colman cameo in the series. She just gets one scene and she make sures that it will be one of the most memorable of the season. Found by Richie at the end of his training, he finds Chef Terry peeling mushrooms and has a brilliant conversation with her talking about her past and current life. It’s not a cameo just for the sake of it, but it helps deliver Richie’s characters and its absolutely brilliant.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

While Mike is the most chaotic Berzatto sibling, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Donna – their mother – trumps even them in that aspect. Curtis delivers an emotionally devastating performance that will have you staring at the screen in shock. Preparing the Christmas dinner for the entire family in episode six, it establishes her relationship with her children and it puts into perspective why Sugar (Abby Elliot) also feels the way she does. During the dinner scene too, Curtis just delivers a breakdown that almost becomes hard to watch and then delivers during the final episode to deliver one final gut punch as a mother who just doesn’t know how to redeem herself in front of her children. It’s brutal, but my god is it great. The Bear Season 2: Jeremy Allen White's Drama Series Becomes FX's Most Watched Premiere on Hulu.

The Bear Season 2 is streaming right now on Disney+ Hotstar.

