Following the overwhelmingly critical success of The Bear Season Two, the series has become a commercial hit too. Season two of the series saw a 70% jump in audience during its launch making it most watched FX premiere on Hulu. The Bear Season Two is currently also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The Bear Season 2 Review: Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri's FX Show Continues to Impress With Stellar Performances and Chaotic Story-Framing With More Glorious Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

