A show chronicling the race to develop a vaccine for the deadly Covid-19 is being developed, with filmmaker Adam McKay on board as a producer. HBO has optioned rights to Brendan Borrell's book "The First Shot", with an aim to create a limited series, reports variety.com.

The book tells the story of the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.

McKay will executive produce along with Todd Schulman. Borrell will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

