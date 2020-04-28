The Kapil Sharma Show: Post-Lockdown, Kapil Sharma To Invite COVID-19 Superheroes On His Comedy Show? (View Tweet)

Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known for his rib-tickling family entertaining jokes, has been at his modest best in times of the lockdown. Kapil, who has been spending all of his quality time with wife Ginni and his daughter, has also been taking out time to interact with his fans on social media, helping keep everyone's spirits up during the on-going lockdown. Kapil also did his bit for the fight against COVID-19 when he pledged Rs 50 Lakh to the PM Cares fund. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet)

And now, in his way of honouring the frontline workers who have been braving Coronavirus head-on, Kapil Sharma intends to call on COVID-19 Superheroes, doctors, medical staff and even police officers as guests on his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, after the Lockdown ends. EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sooryavanshi Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar Is Dedicated to Mumbai Police (Details Inside).

And he revealed it himself. In a recent '#AskKapil' session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian who he wants to call as his first guest after lockdown and suggested that he call the COVID-19 heroes, Kapil echoed the same sentiment.

Check Out Kapil's Tweet Below:

Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time https://t.co/0SLxON7RVe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

It won't be a first for Kapil Sharma if he manages to pull this off. It can be recalled that during the promotions of Sooryavanshi, when Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty had graced the show for promotions, a huge number of audience in that episode were Mumbai Police force officers who Rohit wanted to thank for helping them during the shoot of their cop flick.