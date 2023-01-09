After ruling the gaming hemisphere, The Last of Us sets its sights on television now as PlayStations hit videogame has been adapted for the small screen. Focusing on Joel and Ellie, who traverse across an apocalyptic United States to deliver mankind's last hope, fans surely are excited for this to be out. The Last of Us Trailer: Is Ashley Johnson Playing Ellie's Mom? Fans Spot Her and Troy Baker in Pedro Pascal's HBO Adaptation of the PlayStation Game!

With it being recognised as one of the best stories to be told in gaming, The Last of Us series looks like it'll stick true to that tale and deliver something special. With game director Neil Druckmann himself involved and the story being written by Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame, it looks like we might be in for a treat. So, before you check out the show next week, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cast of The Last of Us

The iconic duo of Joel and Ellie are set to be portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively. Gabriel Luna will star in the series as Joel's brother Tommy, while Anna Torv will play the role of Tess, with Nico Parker starring as Sarash, Joel's daughter. Nick Offerman will play the role of Bill in the series and will be joined by Murray Bartlell who will portray Frank. Merle Dandridge will also reprise her role as Marlene from the game, and Troy Baker will play the role of James and Ashley Johnson will star in the series as well, with rumours floating around that she might be Ellie's mom.

Plot of The Last of Us

The Last of Us is set 20 years after the apocalypse started that saw a cordyceps virus spread around that turned people into hellish monsters. Following Joel, a hardened survivor who lost his daughter at the beginning, he must embark on a journey with Ellie and deliver her to the Fireflies as she might just be the last hope of humanity.

The Trailer for The Last of Us

Where and When to Watch The Last of Us

The Last of Us is set to stream on HBO Max starting from January 15, 2023 with the nine episodes being released through a weekly basis. While there is no official confirmation for its streaming in India yet, one can assume like with any other HBO show that it should stream on Disney+ Hotstar beginning from January 16, 2023, with a new episode dropping every Monday at 6:30am IST.

Review of The Last of Us

A review for The Last of Us isn't available yet, however, when it is published, the page will be updated accordingly.

