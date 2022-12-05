With the latest trailer for The Last of Us, we finally got our first looks at originally Joel and Ellie actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, in the upcoming series. With it looking like Troy Baker is a part of Scott Shepherd's gang, who is mostly playing David, the biggest stinger here was the hint at Johnson's role in the series. With her holding a new-born baby in the trailer, it looks like she might be playing Ellie's mom Anna, who was just hinted at in the games, and fans are losing their minds over this. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Last of Us: Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to Play New Characters in Pedro Pascal's PlayStation Game Based Horror Series!

Can't Wait to Cry Again!

TROY BAKER AND ASHLEY JOHNSON ARE IN THE LAST OF US SHOW pic.twitter.com/KLQOSHeOrM — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) December 3, 2022

Feels Right!

ashley johnson playing ellie’s mom and troy baker literally just being some guy in tlou hbo feels right pic.twitter.com/DW9eToWEmW — jordyn (@idIeworshipp) December 4, 2022

Only The Last of Us Can Bring an Emotional Roller Coaster Like This!

Ashley Johnson gave birth to the character Ellie in two ways 🥹💙#TheLastofus pic.twitter.com/yFYGtw4FdY — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) December 3, 2022

Love It!

ASHLEY JOHNSON PLAYING ELLIE'S MOM Y'ALL ARE SO SICK AND TWISTED FOR THIS I LOVE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/PSrrgo9KTl — Hala (@Altlivias) December 3, 2022

Full Circle!

You cannot tell me that Ashley Johnson isn’t playing Ellie’s mom, this feels so full circle 😭 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/0VEPLrfpnu — David ミ☆ (@IconicNephilim) December 3, 2022

Mostly Sad...

People who haven't played THE LAST OF US are gonna be so confused seeing fans cry and scream on this app the moment Ashley Johnson shows up as Ellie's mom in the show. It'll be funny (and sad). #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/woxHUlSwYd — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 3, 2022

Looks Like Troy Baker Might Have Gotten His Wish...

was just reminded about an old quote where troy baker said if he ever got to cameo in a TLOU adaptation, that he would just wanna be murdered by joel. well, he’s playing james, one of david’s men so uhh yeah 💀 pic.twitter.com/9LgcbN6ap0 — jess | 42 days til tlou (@jess_boob) December 4, 2022

Being a TLOU Fan is Pain...

but I was so caught up in the euphoria of troy baker not playing david that for a minute I forgot to look at the guys beside him pic.twitter.com/dRPOyzHTdU — dina bo bina (@seraphiteisland) December 3, 2022

From Joel to a Part of David's Gang...

Watch the Trailer:

