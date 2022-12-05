With the latest trailer for The Last of Us, we finally got our first looks at originally Joel and Ellie actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, in the upcoming series. With it looking like Troy Baker is a part of Scott Shepherd's gang, who is mostly playing David, the biggest stinger here was the hint at Johnson's role in the series. With her holding a new-born baby in the trailer, it looks like she might be playing Ellie's mom Anna, who was just hinted at in the games, and fans are losing their minds over this. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. The Last of Us: Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to Play New Characters in Pedro Pascal's PlayStation Game Based Horror Series!

