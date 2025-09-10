Academy Award-winner AR Rahman shared a picture posing with Harry Potter star Tom Felton and said that he is a “major part” of the series Gandhi, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF 2025: Angelina Jolie Dazzles in Chic Coat Dress at ‘Couture’ Premiere, Talks About Film’s Storyline (Watch Video).

Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie posing with Felton and the text overlay read: “With Draco”, the character the Hollywood star played in the J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter movie franchise.

AR Rahman and Tom Felton Celebrate 'Gandhi' Premiere With Candid Selfie

“@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring which premiered Yesterday at @tiff_net@hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial,” Rahman wrote as the caption.

Felton will be seen as Josiah Oldfield in the Hansal Mehta directed series. Gandhi depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

The series, which stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi and actress Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Talking about Rahman, he is a recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In 2010, the Government of India conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, Felton began appearing in commercials and made his screen debut in the role of Peagreen Clock in The Borrowers. He portrayed Louis T. Leonowens in Anna and the King before being cast as Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter fantasy novels by J. K. Rowling, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and finishing with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Felton appeared in the sci-fi film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He was subsequently cast in indie films From the Rough and The Apparition.

Felton appeared in the sci-fi film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He was subsequently cast in indie films From the Rough and The Apparition.

