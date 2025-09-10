Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas has congratulated Hollywood star Lily James for the premier of Swiped and said that she is looking forward to the incredible story. Priyanka Chopra’s Dreamy Bahamas Birthday With Husband Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Is All About Love, Laughter and Family Moments (View Post).

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared the trailer of the upcoming Swiped, which had its world premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

View Priyanka Chopra's Post:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Watch ‘Swiped’ Trailer

Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations @lilyjamesofficial! So looking forward to this incredible story. @hulu.”

Lily in a collaborative post with Gala Gordon had shared the trailer, which was captioned: “Inspired by the billion dollar story... world premiere of SWIPED tonight. It’s time to disrupt the industry. Swiped is streaming September 19 on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus!”

Swiped is a biographical drama film written and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, it stars Lily James as Herd, alongside Dan Stevens, Myha'la and Jackson White.

The film follows Whitney Wolfe Herd, who breaks into the male-dominated tech industry by launching two innovative dating apps, making her the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.

On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film SSMB29.

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, SSMB29 is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, PeeCee has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her. ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).