EPIC ON, known for its gripping and exciting shows, is set to unveil a brand new web show titled Video Cam Scam starring Rajniesh Duggal and Amruta Khanvilkar. The series, delving into the realm of cybercrime and sextortion, promises an intense narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Video Cam Scam Trailer: Rajniesh Duggal, Amruta Khanvilkar Battle Online Hackers in EPIC ON's Show, Premiering January 12, 2024 (Watch Video).

All You Need To Know About Video Cam Scam

Video Cam Scam weaves a tale around Vinay Kumar, an upright police officer, and Priya, his devoted wife. The seemingly idyllic lives of the couple shatter when Vinay becomes ensnared in the intricate web of 'sextortion,' a menacing online crime. The show navigates the couple's battle against the dark forces manipulating their lives.

The web show unfolds as a labyrinthine journey as Vinay grapples to prove his innocence while Priya races against time to rescue her husband from the sinister clutches of this digital vice. The narrative promises twists and turns that keep audiences gripped while exploring the murky underbelly of online crime.

See Video Cam Scam Trailer Here:

Ek click, aur badal gaya sab kuch! 'Video Cam Scam' mein dekhiye kaise ek online scam ne pal bhar mein ulat di sub-inspector Vinay ki poori zindagi. Kya woh apne izzat, samman, aur parivaar ko hackers se bacha paayega? Dekhiye Video Cam Scam - Only on EPIC ON! Streaming on 12th… pic.twitter.com/HAMjEBTumE — EPIC ON (@theepicon) December 28, 2023

Following the success of Tatlubaaz, Video Cam Scam marks EPIC ON's next ambitious release. With an engaging premise, the show is poised to capture viewers' attention, offering a thrilling concoction of crime, love, sin, and the pursuit of justice within the digital landscape. The show sheds light on the alarming realities of cybercrime, depicting the vulnerabilities individuals face in the digital age. EPIC ON To Launch New Six Shows! From Tatlubaaz To Chill, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Series on OTT Platform.

EPIC ON's Video Cam Scam starring Rajniesh Duggal and Amruta Khanvilkar is produced by Blue Drop Films and it will stream from January 12, 2024.

