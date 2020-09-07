Actress Heena Parmar is a Bappa bhakt, and naturally leaving no stone unturned while preparing for her role in the TV show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. "I have done a detail study for my character so that the audience can relate to it. I am a Bappa bhakt in real life and getting to play a role in it is like a blessing in disguise," Heena said. Surbhi Chandna Introduces Her Naagin 5 Character as She Takes ‘#Babysteps Into this Giant Fantasy World’ (View Post)
She posted on Instagram a picture of her look, dressed in a white costume and sitting before a Ganesha idol. EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on Lockdown Ki Lovestory – ‘My Character Dhruv Is Going To Be More Of A Personal Journey For Me While Portraying Him’
Check Out Heena Parmar's Instagram Post Below
View this post on Instagram
The Sony Entertainment Television also stars Malkan Singh, Nishkarsh Dixit and Basant Bhatt.
