Actress Heena Parmar is a Bappa bhakt, and naturally leaving no stone unturned while preparing for her role in the TV show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. "I have done a detail study for my character so that the audience can relate to it. I am a Bappa bhakt in real life and getting to play a role in it is like a blessing in disguise," Heena said. Surbhi Chandna Introduces Her Naagin 5 Character as She Takes ‘#Babysteps Into this Giant Fantasy World’ (View Post)

She posted on Instagram a picture of her look, dressed in a white costume and sitting before a Ganesha idol. EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on Lockdown Ki Lovestory – ‘My Character Dhruv Is Going To Be More Of A Personal Journey For Me While Portraying Him’

Check Out Heena Parmar's Instagram Post Below

The Sony Entertainment Television also stars Malkan Singh, Nishkarsh Dixit and Basant Bhatt.

