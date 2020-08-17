Actress Surbhi Chandna, made her television comeback after Sanjivani 2, with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5. The bubbly beauty, who always refrained from commenting on whether or not she will be doing the supernatural thriller show, entered the show in its August 16 episode and will take over from Hina Khan. Surbhi will be playing Hina's reincarnation in the show who will eventually realise her past life and avenge the death of her lover, Naag Hriday (Mohit Malhotra). Naagin 5: First Glimpse Of Surbhi Chandna Post Leap is Out Now (Watch Video).

Surbhi took to Instagram to introduce her character Bani to the world and also announce her association with the Naagin franchise now. She also mentioned how she is taking baby steps into the supernatural genre. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Ekta Kapoor announced Naagin 5 amid rumours of its successor Naagin 4 going off-air. In a video, Ekta had said, "This time I am hoping to come back with a better season and I hope you guys come back to see the show and see what we are doing now. "I hope the viewers are excited about Naagin 5 because we have worked very hard on the script and very very diligently to come up with the new season."

