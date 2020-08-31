Actor Mohit Malik, who has been appreciated for acing complex characters in shows like Doli Armaanon Ki and his last show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, will be seen returning to television with his next show Lockdown Ki Lovestory. Starring Sana Sayyad opposite Mohit, the show's trailers have received quite the praise and the story is a funny take on a couple whose marriage faces trouble because of the COVID-19 lockdown. And in an exclusive chat with LatestLY, Mohit answered all of or queries ranging from what made him pick Lockdown Ki Lovestory. Read On... Mohit Malik Starts Shooting For His Next Show, Reveals Safety Precautions that On-Set Team Has Taken.

Tell us something about Lockdown Ki Lovestory?

Lockdown Ki Lovestory is a funny, lighthearted and refreshing show about a couple's marriage turmoil in the lockdown. It's going to be a great entertainer filled with lots of emotions, laughter and an amazing concept.

View this post on Instagram Caption this!! A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113) on Aug 26, 2020 at 5:27am PDT

Tell us what was the USP of your character that made you take it up?

I will be portraying the character of Dhruv, a desi banker from Allahabad. Dhruv is honest, a romantic at heart, very calm and composed and one who can do anything for his family and those who he loves. There are a lot of strengths of Dhruv that are my weaknesses, which I would in turn like to make into my strengths, so this character is going to be more of a personal journey for me while portraying it. If I manage to even incorporate some of Dhruv's qualities that I like into myself, it's going to be a major achievement for me! I am aiming at this role to help me personally enhance myself and bring about a much needed positive and different shift that I am looking at, so it's surely going to be like therapy to portray this one".

Your last show Kullfi Kumar was a huge success. Any pressures for Lockdown...?

This show is completely different from what Kulfi was, so there are no pressures. I am just looking at enjoying this journey throughout. The description of my character in Lockdown Ki Lovestory was what made me say yes to the show. I am going to be portraying a very different role this time, also something I have never worked on before in my previous shows, and just the diversity of this role which has so much to offer was what drew me to it!

You have always chosen roles that leave an impact with the masses. Like In Doli Armaanon Ki and Kulfi.... Is there pressure to maintain that standard always?

Again like I said, this role and show is completely different from what I have done in the past, so I just want to enjoy the journey and there are no pressures at all!

Tell us were you apprehensive of returning to shoot given how the pandemic has created havoc?

There was a slight fear to move around amidst the pandemic, but I feel that breaking this fear along with taking all the necessary hygiene and safety protocols was necessary. I feel that we have to get used to the new normal, with ensuring our own safety along with those around us. So I was infact very happy to get back to shoot after the long break, and I have strictly been taking into account all measures to keep myself and everybody around me safe at the same time.

How and what are the safety precautions that your set has been taking?

I have personally been following the SMS protocol. That is regular sanitization, wearing a mask and maintaining a good social distance from others. I feel that we all need to take responsibility for our own safety in these times, and that is what I am ensuring. Everybody on set is also following the given guidelines, which in turn has made our shoot a smooth process. Lockdown Ki Lovestory premiers on Star Plus from August 31 at 7 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).