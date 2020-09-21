Vighnaharta Ganesh actress Akanksha Puri, who was recently in the news for her exit from the show because of her participation in Bigg Boss 14. However, the actress is battling a personal crisis with her father having undergone a brain operation. The actress is currently in her hometown Indore these days. Akanksha's father recently suffered a stroke after which he was admitted to a nearby hospital and a major brain surgery was performed on him. Akanksha Puri Reacts To Her Cosy Picture With Singer Mika Singh And We Wonder What’s Cooking?.

Well, the good news is that he is in better health now and the actress shared this news with us. Revealed a releaved Akanksha, "My Dad got a stroke recently and I had to rush to Indore. Yesterday, brain surgery was performed on him and he is feeling better now. Right now I am at the hospital with him." Updating on her father's health, Akanksha revealed, "He is ok, fighting this with a smile. He will take time to recover." Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri to Be a Part of the New Season? Here's The Deets.

Check Out Her Post Below:

My power, my strength, my superman, my father. A thorough soldier who fought through thick and thin with a smile. Thanking everyone for their warm wishes. He is a source of inspiration and positivity for me and for million others watching this video.#Love #gratitude #Blessings pic.twitter.com/2OaqfYE9wm — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) September 20, 2020

The actress, who is quite an active member of social media, loves to keep her fans updated about all what she is doing. The actress now shared a video of her father lying on a hospital bed and captioned it, "My power, my strength, my superman, my father. A thorough soldier who fought through thick and thin with a smile. Thanking everyone for their warm wishes. He is a source of inspiration and positivity for me and for millions others watching this video.#Love #gratitude #Blessings". We wish Akanksha's father a speedy recovery!

