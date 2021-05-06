Comedian Vir Das on Thursday trained focus on the brighter side of life, to spread some cheer amidst the ongoing pandemic that has affected all. Vir posted a witty note on Instagram that observes how the Covid pandemic and lockdown have brought out certain good things in us, too. Vir Das Can't Keep Calm After Jerry Seinfeld Name-Drops Him While in Conversation with Chris Rock (View Tweet).

"No one has told me to go to Pakistan in about a month. Left and right are helping each other get beds. The conversation is about Antibodies and not Anti-nationals. We went from 'BOLLYWOOD IS ON DRUGS!' to literally helping each other get drugs. I'm not sure how long this version of social media lasts. Ima take a second to appreciate it today," the comedian wrote. Hasmukh Review: Vir Das Puts Up a Good Show as the Standup Comedian With a Bloodlust in This Dark but Wacky Netflix Series.

Check Out His Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

The actor-comedian shared his note with an emoji of crossed fingers as caption, denoting optimism. The post had garnered over 47,340 likes on the social media platform within an hour of Vir dropping it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).