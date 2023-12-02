In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan is taken aback when he hears Yuvraj's voice on Abhira's phone, informing him about their impending marriage. Despite Armaan's anger and threats, Yuvraj warns him that Akshara will bear the consequences. Meanwhile, the Mehendi ceremony is in full swing, but Armaan abruptly leaves after learning about the situation. Vidya applies mehendi with Rohit's name, and Ruhi, though pained, endures it. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 1, 2023 Written Update: Yuvraj Kidnaps Akshara and Abhira, Ruhi Decides To Tell Rohit About Armaan!

Elsewhere, Yuvraj holds Abhira hostage and coerces her into marrying him, threatening harm to Akshara. Armaan's grandmother insists he stays for his brother's wedding, but Armaan prioritises the urgent case of Akshara. Yuvraj, wielding a gun, forces Abhira to agree to the immediate marriage, putting Akshara's life at stake.

In another development, Ruhi contemplates erasing the Mehndi upon hearing about Armaan's departure. Swarna advises her against marrying Rohit, warning of a lifetime of pain. Despite this, Ruhi remains steadfast, believing in Armaan's love for his family. Akshara and Abhira attempt to escape Yuvraj's clutches, but their plan fails. Yuvraj, determined, insists on an immediate wedding.

Amidst the chaos, Armaan threatens a police officer to find Yuvraj quickly, leading to news of Yuvraj's location. Despite Ruhi's friend's advice, she remains resolute in her sacrifice. Akshara asks Abhira not to risk her life by marrying Yuvraj. Armaan arrives in the nick of time, confronting Yuvraj to secure Abhira's release. Will Armaan be able to save their lives?

