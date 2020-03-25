Veteran Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura Tests Positive for COVID-19

Veteran Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Japanese comedy icon Ken Shimura was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 70-year-old was hospitalized last Friday for what seemed to be like a severe case of pneumonia. The actor-comedian is the first major entertainment figure in the country to be tested positive for coronavirus. Contagion Medical Adviser, Dr Ian Lipkin, Tests Positive for COVID-19; Reveals Diagnosis on TV While Talking About Coronavirus.

The veteran comedian is much acclaimed for his s satirical characters "Baka Tonosama" (foolish lord) and "Henna Ojisan" (weirdo uncle). Other celebrities that are currently battling with coronavirus, outside Japan are actor Aaron Tveit, television host Andy Cohen, former 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, actor Daniel Dae Kim. Idris Elba Slams Bizarre Accusations Of Celebrities Being Paid to Say They Have Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Also, music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.