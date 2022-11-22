Coffee Stain North-developed Goat Simulator 3 was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 17, 2022. A game where you play as a goat with the objective being to cause as much destruction as possible on the island of San Angora, Goat Simulator 3 received generally positive reviews upon its release. However sadly, the PC version of the game has already been cracked and made available for free download online. Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Version Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download; Insomniac's Marvel Game Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a game has been leaked or surfaced online for free download. As almost all games becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. God of War Ragnarök Review: Sony Santa Monica's PlayStation Exclusive Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Critics, Call It 'Best Gaming Experience' of the Year!

Goat Simulator 3, a third-person action game developed by Coffee Stain North, is currently available for purchase on Epic Games Store on PC with the console versions being up on their respective storefronts.

