Madhubani, October 25: Eyeing the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a rally at Phulparas in Madhubani on October 25. Addressing the rally here he said, "We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll Results: Over 50% Population Satisfied With JDU-BJP, Reveals Research.

Kumar said that his government has improved the medical facilities in the area and they will soon open animal-hospitals as well. He claimed that his government has fulfilled all the promises and will continue working for the people if given the opportunity again. He asked people trust his government and accused the opposition of circulating fake information and diving the society. Sikandra (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Read The Tweet Here:

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a public rally at Phulparas in Madhubani "We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section," he said. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/DqqPLncFLE — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar is the Cheif Ministerial candidate of the BJP-led NDA. the Bihar Aseembly Elections will be conducted in three phases between October 28 to November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).