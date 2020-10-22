Sikandra (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency is located in the Jamui district in Bihar. This assembly seat is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate. The Sikandra (SC) Vidhan Sabha seat falls under the Parliamentary constituency of Jamui too. With only a few days to go for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the political campaigns are getting more aggressive. The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 is set to begin from October 28, and the Bihar elections results will be out on November 10.

Which way the electorate sways in the upcoming Bihar Polls will be interesting to watch! 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in three phases, as against the usual five-phase election. The dates for Bihar Elections 2020 are October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats), and November 7 (78 seats). Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Complete Schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020:

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

It was Sudhir Kumar Choudhary of the Congress who won the Sikandra (SC) seat in Bihar Elections 2015, after defeating Subash Choudhary of the LJP. In 2010 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls, it was Rameshwar of the JD(U) who won the elections after defeating LJP’s candidate by over 12,000 votes. This time around, the main contenders in the 2020 Assembly Elections are incumbent Congress MLA Sudhir Kumar and Prafulla Manjhi of the Hindustani Awami Morcha (NDA’s ally).

With Coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of this Bihar Elections 2020, it will be intriguing to see the voter turnout, and how things go. The upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls will see a 4-way fight between the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, LJP, and Great Democratic Secular Front. With the untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, will it benefit his son Chirag Paswan who has decided to contest polls solo?

Nitish Kumar is NDA’s declared CM face. For Mahagathbandhan, speculations are rife that it will be the prodigy of Lalu Prasad Yadav, i.e. Tejashwi Yadav, who will be their CM’s candidate. With only a couple of weeks to go for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, stay tuned to LatestLY, for all the latest updates and news of the forthcoming Bihar Polls.

